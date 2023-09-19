Hopi takes on Many Farms, Alchesay
Marilyn R. Sheldon, Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: September 19, 2023 11:21 a.m.
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Hopi High School Bruins volleyball team faced Many Farms Sept. 12.
The Lady Bruins won the first set, 25-18, but the Lobos rebounded and swept the next three sets 25-23, 23-25 and 20-25.
On Sept, 14, Alchesay hosted the Lady Bruins and won 3-0 in three straight sets. The Lady Falcons won 20-25, 19-25 and 21-25.
Two days later, they traveled to Valley High School in Sanders, for their final match of the week. The Pirates came out strong in the 2A North regional match, and handily swept the Hopi team; 25-12, 25-10 and 25-15.
Hopi next faces Round Valley at home.
