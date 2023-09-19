OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Wed, Sept. 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Hopi takes on Many Farms, Alchesay

Red Mesa Redskins volleyball (2-3) faced the Williams Vikings (6-1) Sept. 14 on the road. The Redskins lost 3-0 to the Lady Vikes, the 2022-2023 state runner up. Williams team swept the match in straight sets; 25-14, 25-15 and 25-19. (Marilyn R. Sheldon/NHO)

Red Mesa Redskins volleyball (2-3) faced the Williams Vikings (6-1) Sept. 14 on the road. The Redskins lost 3-0 to the Lady Vikes, the 2022-2023 state runner up. Williams team swept the match in straight sets; 25-14, 25-15 and 25-19. (Marilyn R. Sheldon/NHO)

Marilyn R. Sheldon, Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: September 19, 2023 11:21 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Hopi High School Bruins volleyball team faced Many Farms Sept. 12.

The Lady Bruins won the first set, 25-18, but the Lobos rebounded and swept the next three sets 25-23, 23-25 and 20-25.

On Sept, 14, Alchesay hosted the Lady Bruins and won 3-0 in three straight sets. The Lady Falcons won 20-25, 19-25 and 21-25.

Two days later, they traveled to Valley High School in Sanders, for their final match of the week. The Pirates came out strong in the 2A North regional match, and handily swept the Hopi team; 25-12, 25-10 and 25-15.

Hopi next faces Round Valley at home.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas