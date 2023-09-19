Chinle wins Window Rock invite
SNOWFLAKE, Ariz. — The Chinle Wildcats High School volleyball team won the Window Rock Lady Scouts volleyball Invitational Sept. 2.
The Lady Wildcats followed with a 2-3 record at the “Be Like Nat” volleyball tournament in Snowflake Sept. 15-16.
In the first round in the pool play Sept. 15, Chinle dropped a 0-2 loss to St. Johns. They followed up the loss with a pair of wins over Tuba City and Holbrook.
Their first opponent of the afternoon was the Tuba City Warriors. The Wildcats rebounded after their first round loss and swept Tuba City, 2-0. The Roadrunners were next on the schedule. The Lady Wildcats also swept the Holbrook team, 2-0.
Saturday morning started with a match against Safford. The Chinle team won one set, but dropped the match to Safford, 1-2. Their final match of the tourney was with the Page Sand Devils, which also resulted in a 1-2 loss.
The Lady Wildcats faced Page Sept. 18, in regional action. As of press time, no results were available. Their second match of the week takes place Sept. 20, at Alchesay, at 5 p.m., also a regional match.
- 75th annual Navajo Nation Fair doesn’t disappoint
- An electrifying mutual aid project helping 13,000 on Navajo Nation get power
- Miss Navajo Nation Pageant honors tradition of sheep butchering contest
- Barbie gets a Navajo makeover by master Diné weaver Barbara Teller Ornelas
- KARMA event allows educators and families to explore culture with engineering
- Winslow welcomes actress Erika Alexander home with dedication
- Red Mesa Tapaha Solar Farm to provide power to several Navajo Nation chapters
- Women take the trails at Rezduro
- Saying goodbye: season 3 will be final season of “Reservation Dogs”
- Nygren signs Navajo Nation Victims Right Act
- Navajo Nation vice president and husband separate
- 75th annual Navajo Nation Fair doesn’t disappoint
- Young Navajo director making a name for himself at national festivals
- State Route 64 closed south of Grand Canyon due to flooding
- Barbie gets a Navajo makeover by master Diné weaver Barbara Teller Ornelas
- The World’s Largest Navajo rug to be on exhibit at Affeldt Mion Museum
- Navajo Transitional Energy wins excellence in reclamation award for Yazzie Wildlife Bluff
- Navajo Nation Vice President divorces
- Dilkon Medical Center nears completion
- Indigenous fashion celebrated at Santa Fe Indian Market
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: