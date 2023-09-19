OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Wed, Sept. 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Chinle wins Window Rock invite

Chinle High School Wildcats won the Window Rock Lady Scouts Volleyball Invitational Sept. 1-2. (Submitted photo)

Chinle High School Wildcats won the Window Rock Lady Scouts Volleyball Invitational Sept. 1-2. (Submitted photo)

Marilyn R. Sheldon, Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: September 19, 2023 11:12 a.m.

SNOWFLAKE, Ariz. — The Chinle Wildcats High School volleyball team won the Window Rock Lady Scouts volleyball Invitational Sept. 2.

The Lady Wildcats followed with a 2-3 record at the “Be Like Nat” volleyball tournament in Snowflake Sept. 15-16.

In the first round in the pool play Sept. 15, Chinle dropped a 0-2 loss to St. Johns. They followed up the loss with a pair of wins over Tuba City and Holbrook.

Their first opponent of the afternoon was the Tuba City Warriors. The Wildcats rebounded after their first round loss and swept Tuba City, 2-0. The Roadrunners were next on the schedule. The Lady Wildcats also swept the Holbrook team, 2-0.

Saturday morning started with a match against Safford. The Chinle team won one set, but dropped the match to Safford, 1-2. Their final match of the tourney was with the Page Sand Devils, which also resulted in a 1-2 loss.

The Lady Wildcats faced Page Sept. 18, in regional action. As of press time, no results were available. Their second match of the week takes place Sept. 20, at Alchesay, at 5 p.m., also a regional match.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas