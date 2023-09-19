Chinle wins Window Rock invite

SNOWFLAKE, Ariz. — The Chinle Wildcats High School volleyball team won the Window Rock Lady Scouts volleyball Invitational Sept. 2.

The Lady Wildcats followed with a 2-3 record at the “Be Like Nat” volleyball tournament in Snowflake Sept. 15-16.

In the first round in the pool play Sept. 15, Chinle dropped a 0-2 loss to St. Johns. They followed up the loss with a pair of wins over Tuba City and Holbrook.

Their first opponent of the afternoon was the Tuba City Warriors. The Wildcats rebounded after their first round loss and swept Tuba City, 2-0. The Roadrunners were next on the schedule. The Lady Wildcats also swept the Holbrook team, 2-0.

Saturday morning started with a match against Safford. The Chinle team won one set, but dropped the match to Safford, 1-2. Their final match of the tourney was with the Page Sand Devils, which also resulted in a 1-2 loss.

The Lady Wildcats faced Page Sept. 18, in regional action. As of press time, no results were available. Their second match of the week takes place Sept. 20, at Alchesay, at 5 p.m., also a regional match.