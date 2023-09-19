OFFERS
Wed, Sept. 20
Bulldogs defeat Ganado Hornets at homecoming game

Originally Published: September 19, 2023 12:10 p.m.

The Winslow Bulldogs hosted the Ganado Hornets during their homecoming game Sept.14. The Bulldogs won 44-0. This was the first home game for the Bulldogs. (Photos/El Big Guy)

