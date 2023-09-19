Around the Rez: Week of Sept. 20

First Lady's college supply drive

New supplies for NTU and Dine College students needed include dorm room supplies such as bedding computer supplies, laundry, nonperishable food and hygiene items. Donations can be brought to the Office of the President and Vice President at 100 Park way in Window Rock or call (928) 810-8505.

Native pastor's conference Oct. 21

A Native pastor’s conference takes place Oct. 21 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Winslow First Baptist Church, 411 N. Warren Ave. Lunch will be served. The focus of the conference is equipping the Christian churches through discipleship and pastoral training. More information is available from RC Begay at 928-613-8536.The event is sponsored by Winslow Multiple Church of the Coalition of Indigenous Churches of Dilkon.

Skate jam Sept. 22-24

Indigenous fashion brand 4KINSHIP has teamed up with GrlSwirl for a Modern Matriarch Skate Jam - the first Dine women run sporting event on the Navajo Nation. The event takes place Sept. 22-24 and will give girls access to new skatboarding equipment and health screenings. The goal is to raise $75,000 for those in need. The event takes place at Two Grey Hills, New Mexico.

Coconino County District 5 office hours

Coconino County District 5 office hours for Lena Fowler have changed to Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. DST. Closed on holidays.

Round Cedar Church Camp meeting

Round Cedar Nazarene Church invites everyone to a camp meeting Sept. 21-23. The church is five miles south of Navajo Route 15. Services start at 6 p.m. each day and food will be provided. Camping is avilalbe so bring your yateet (sheepskin). Sept. 22 youth speaker is Ferlin Nez. The "Lift up Jesus" songfest is from 1-4 p.m. Sept.23. More information is available at (928) 458-6648.

Southwest Flow Festival Sept. 22-24

Three days of fire spinning, skill-sharing, live music, and workshops dedicated to educating and empowering the performing arts community. Gateay Ranch, Leupp. Learn more atthesouthwestflowfestival.com.

Navajo Nation Opioid Summit Sept. 28-29

Health professionals, community leaders, and individuals affected by the opioid crisis will provide prevention education, offer Narcan training, and promote wellness and health. Navajo Nation Museum in Window Rock, Ariz.

Dinosaurs of the Navajo Nation Sept. 26

Adam Marsh will present a talk on The Dinosaurs of the Navajo Nation in conjunction with the Flagstaff Festival of Science. There are all sorts of cultural issues surrounding dinosaurs and other fossils on the Navajo Nation. Free event, starts at 3 p.m. at Pearson Hall, across from Museum of Northern Arizona, with a chance to go into paleontology collection and see some of the fossils and bones.

Flagstaff Mission to the Navajos celebration Sept. 30

The Flagstaff Mission to the Navajos celebrates 75 years of mission work Sept. 30 at the Elks Lodge at 2101 N. San Francisco Street. Many churches will present their histories from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be food available. More informaiton is available by calling (928)774-2802.

Sumi'nangwa Hopi Festival Sept. 30-Oct. 1

Hopi social dances will be performed just south of the Hopi Veterans’ Memorial Center. Food vendors near plaza. The popular 10K and 5K footraces will also return on Sunday, Oct. 1, starting promptly at 7 a.m. This is open to all runners of ability, male and female. Registration will be on site only at the festival.

Tuuvi Gathering Oct. 21-22

Tuuvi Gathering will have 200+ arts and crafts vendors and 19 food vendors, social dances each day and live Tuuvi concert series at Moenkopi Legacy Inn & Suites. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Free admission, free parking.

Tombstone Native American Festival Oct. 28

The Tombstone Native American Festival will have world-class entertainers, musicians, dancers, performers, veddors, a parade, food and more. Performances will be at the Discover Tombstone Field at 7th and Allen in Tombstone. There is a $5 admission, with those under 12 free. More information available by calling (520) 508-1623.

Rug Weaving Workshop

The Tsé Bii’ Ndzisgai Community Center hosts a rug weaving workshop on Mondays and Tuesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. (MDT). For more information (928) 981-0141 or mvcc@navajohopisolidarity.org.

HSAPC in Person Meetings

12-step support meetings at HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention Center. Every Mon., Tues., Wed. and Fri. at 12 p.m. More info: (928) 734-0300.

Navajo Bingo Fridays

WIHCC Navajo Bingo 2nd and 4th Fridays 11 a.m. Hozhoogo Iina Wellness Center. More info: (928) 288-9208.

