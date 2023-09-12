Winslow welcomes actress Erika Alexander home with dedication

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Winslow-born actress Erika Alexander was welcomed home Aug. 27 with an induction into the new Winslow Hall of Fame and street dedication.

Erika Alexander Way is at the intersection of Aspinwall and Donnelley, where her family lived. Alexander’s mother, Sammie, was also in attendance.

A block party followed with Indigenous dance groups. Alexander is known as lawyer Maxine Shaw in “Living Single” and Cousin Pam on “The Cosby Show.”

She is also a writer, producer, entrepreneur and activist.