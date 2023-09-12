Winslow Bulldogs defeat Holbrook Roadrunners 35-6
Originally Published: September 12, 2023 11 a.m.
The Holbrook varsity football team lost the non-conference game against Winslow 35-6 on Sept. 2 at Holbrook High School. Sept. 8 they played Flagstaff High School at NAU. They take on Ganado Sept. 15. (Photos/El Big Guy)
