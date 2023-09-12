Nygren signs Navajo Nation Victims Right Act
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation Speaker Crystalyne Curley, Delegate Casey Allen Johnson, and Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty joined Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren in signing into law the Navajo Nation Victim’s Rights Act of 2023 at a ceremony held at the Navajo Nation Tribal Park in Window Rock Sept. 6.
Legislation No. 0053-23 amends Title 17 of the Navajo Nation Code, enacting the Navajo Nation Victim’s Rights Act of 2023 to increase awareness to victims of sexual assault and rape, domestic violence, and other violent assaults, regarding their rights, protections and the support available to them as they await justice.
The historic bill marks the culmination of years of work among victims’ advocates, victims of crimes, law enforcement officers, the Law and Order Committee, and the Naabik’íyati’ Committee Sexual Assault and Prevention Work Group.
Crotty acknowledged the support of the Navajo Nation Department of Justice and Chief Prosecutor, Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women, Restoring Ancestral Winds, Southwest Indigenous Women’s Coalition, Department of Social Services’ Family Harmony Program, Victim Services of Northern Arizona, and the Utah Navajo Health System’s victim advocates.
“Today, I wear a pin in honor of little Ashlynn Mike and the Amber Alert that her mother fought to implement throughout Indian Country,” Crotty said. “This reminds us of the inhumane treatment that the Navajo people have faced in our own Nation, not having access to Amber Alert to protect our children, not having access to various types of law enforcement.”
Information provided by the Navajo Nation Council.
