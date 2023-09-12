OFFERS
Miss Navajo Nation Pageant honors tradition of sheep butchering contest

Originally Published: September 12, 2023 11:44 a.m.

The 71st Miss Navajo Nation Pageant kicked off with the highly anticipated sheep butchering contest Sept. 4. The butchering portion of the pageant was sponsored by the Office of the Speaker and the 25th Navajo Nation Council. The Miss Navajo Nation Contest, steeped in history, showcases the talent and knowledge of its participants. With the sheep butchering contest as one of the highlights, contestants demonstrated their expertise in this time-honored practice, paying homage to the rich agricultural traditions of the Navajo community. (Photos/Navajo Nation Council)

Miss Navajo Sheep Butchering
