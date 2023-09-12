Miss Navajo Nation Pageant honors tradition of sheep butchering contest
Originally Published: September 12, 2023 11:44 a.m.
The 71st Miss Navajo Nation Pageant kicked off with the highly anticipated sheep butchering contest Sept. 4. The butchering portion of the pageant was sponsored by the Office of the Speaker and the 25th Navajo Nation Council. The Miss Navajo Nation Contest, steeped in history, showcases the talent and knowledge of its participants. With the sheep butchering contest as one of the highlights, contestants demonstrated their expertise in this time-honored practice, paying homage to the rich agricultural traditions of the Navajo community. (Photos/Navajo Nation Council)
Photo Gallery
Miss Navajo Sheep Butchering
Most Read
- Young Navajo director making a name for himself at national festivals
- Indigenous fashion celebrated at Santa Fe Indian Market
- Law and Order Committee addresses the Diné Marriage Act, Navajo procurement, public safety
- Native American boarding school healing group releases interactive map
- The World’s Largest Navajo rug to be on exhibit at Affeldt Mion Museum
- Winslow youth football takes on Holbrook Roadrunners
- Saying goodbye: season 3 will be final season of “Reservation Dogs”
- New national monument designation doesn’t stop Pinyon Mine
- Elevating diverse voices and sharing unique stories aim of new festival
- Dilkon Medical Center nears completion
- Navajo Nation vice president and husband separate
- Barbie gets a Navajo makeover by master Diné weaver Barbara Teller Ornelas
- State Route 64 closed south of Grand Canyon due to flooding
- Young Navajo director making a name for himself at national festivals
- The World’s Largest Navajo rug to be on exhibit at Affeldt Mion Museum
- Several injured in collision on Highway 89
- Community celebrates opening of new medical center in Dilkon
- Navajo Transitional Energy wins excellence in reclamation award for Yazzie Wildlife Bluff
- Dilkon Medical Center nears completion
- Navajo Nation Vice President divorces
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: