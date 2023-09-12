KARMA event allows educators and families to explore culture with engineering

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Families, teachers and scientists came together at Northern Arizona University Aug. 26 for the Ke’yah Advanced Rural Manufacturing Alliance (KARMA) event, “Acknowledging Culture in 21st Century Learning.”

The all-day event included presentations by Diné College Professor Miranda Haskie and Zero Robitics, with educators showcasing how they have been incorporating engineering in their classrooms at Second Mesa on the Hopi Reservation, Little Singer Community School in Winslow, St. Michael’s Indian School and schools in the Black Mesa area.

Students learned and experimented through play with LEGO robotics and motors, designing kinetic sculptures, which they then presented to the adults at the event.

Bailey showed and shared her kinetic sculpture — a house with umbrellas on top which she says was inspired by the movie “Up” — with NAU Center for Science Teaching and Learning staff, who wowed her design.

Photo Gallery KARMA engineering at NAU

“With the light sensor, I can make these motors move in different directions...and I can make them go in different speeds,” Bailey told them.

Meanwhile, Anna showed Luther Lee, Director of Tribal Engagement at Arizona Senator Mark Kelly’s Office, how to use the hub.

Lee said he was introduced to KARMA through his niece and nephew who both have been through the program at Coconino High School. “It’s amazing what students can create and it’s a great introduction to prepare them for higher education,” Lee said.

Lee was particularly impressed by software developer Albert Haskie’s presentation of his app, Adoone’é, that allows users to navigate the complexities of the Navajo clan system and find more about their clans. Haskie used color coding to program the app.

Lee said he learned a lot about binary and color coding at the event.

“My hope is that these programs will continue to be funded to allow students to excel in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Mathematics, and through KARMA and Robotics they can continue gain this knowledge,” Lee said. “In my opinion we do need more STEM/STEAM programs within the tribal schools and the lack of internet services also adds to the challenge.”

Wilphina Becenti, Dine’ language teacher at Little Singer School, explained how staff use the Dine’ Character Traits of Leadership with engineering or any other project at the school.

K’énisin (Kinship), ákonisin (mindfulness), shił'ílj (value), bííníshgha (merit and will-power) are all important to keep the students grounded, especially with artificial intelligence and other up-and-coming scientific developments, Becenti said.

There will be another KARMA training for educators Sept. 22 and 23 at NAU.

Learn more at https://wiikarma.technology.