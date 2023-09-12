Free use firewood collection area opens near Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Free firewood is available on a new area of the Coconino National Forest’s Flagstaff Ranger District for valid permit holders.

The free use area is located roughly 1.5 miles down Little Elden Springs Road (Forest Road 556).

Collection areas are clearly marked. Free use permits are needed to collect wood and can be obtained by calling or visiting the Coconino National Forest’s Flagstaff Ranger Station located at 5057 N. Highway 89 during business hours.

The Flagstaff Ranger Station is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday excluding federal holidays.

Due to limited staffing, permit seekers are advised to call the Flagstaff Ranger Station at 928-526-0866 before arrival to ensure permits can be processed that day.

Permits are currently unavailable at the supervisor’s office.

Only dead and down wood may be collected in the free use area, which includes slash piles from a recent timber sale contract.

Free use permits are separate from personal use paid permits. Free use permits are valid only for collection within the designated area. Free use permits allow the cutting of up to five cords of dead and down wood in specified areas, and a maximum of five cords per household per year is allowed under free use.

Permit holders are asked to keep safety in mind and be considerate of other forest visitors. Please leave unused wood stacked in slash piles. Drivers should remain wary of tight turns on roads and in collection areas and watch for uneven surfaces both on forest roads and in collection areas.

Little Elden Springs Road is accessible by most vehicles, and high clearance vehicles are not required. There are about half a dozen cords of wood in the collection area, with more becoming available as crews continue work along the road. The wood is all small diameter (less than nine inches) and is stacked along the side of the road.

Information provided by Coconino National Forest