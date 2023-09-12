Around Winslow: Week of Sept. 13
Winslow chip seal underway
The following areas will receive chip and/or crack seal: North Park Dr. from Cherry to Desmond, Mike’s Pike from North Park Dr. to approximately Winslow Ford. The project is anticipated to end in late September.
Winslow Public Library story time
The Winslow Public Library offers a pre-k story time every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for infants to age 5.
Farmers Market
Mother Road Farmers Market is from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Eagle Pavilion Park in Winslow. For more info contact Laurie Lashomb at (928) 587-0098.
Young chefs culinary program
Winslow Public Library offers ages 8-18 a culinary class to learn about cooking. The next date of the program is Oct. 7.
Good Morning Winslow
Good Morning Winslow, an opportunity for the Winslow business community to connect, is held on the first Wednesday of every month from 7 - 8 a.m. at 523 W. Second St.
Winslow Rotary Club
Meets every Wednesday at Noon at Bojo’s Bar & Grill in Winslow.
Material Girls Quilt Guild
The material Girls Quilt Guild meets the 1st Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at the Methodist Church. Information is available by calling Rozella Leonard (928) 289-3030.
Homolovi Chapter of Arizona Archaeology Society
The group meets the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Visitor Center, 523 W. Second St. More information is available by calling Ken Evans at (928) 289-4106.
Winslow Harvey Girls
The Winslow Harvey Girls meets the second Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at La Posada Hotel. For more information call (928) 289-4160.
