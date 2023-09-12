75th annual Navajo Nation Fair doesn’t disappoint
Originally Published: September 12, 2023 11:46 a.m.
Crowds overtook the streets of Window Rock Sept. 2-10 during the 75th annual Navajo Nation Fair.
This was the Pearl Anniversary for the fair, with extra days of events for fairgoers to enjoy. Saturday’s events included the annual parade, song and dance, fashion show, rodeo, pow wow, coronation of Miss Navajo, fireworks, concert and more.
Photo Gallery
75th annual Navajo Nation Fair
