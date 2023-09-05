OFFERS
Winslow youth football takes on Holbrook Roadrunners

Josue Barrios

Originally Published: September 5, 2023 11:25 a.m.

Winslow youth football played Holbrook for the third time this season. In the Minors division, The Bulldogs beat Holbrook 51-26. In the Juniors, the Bulldogs won 35-14, and in the Mighty Mites, the Bulldogs won 21-0. (Photos/El Big Guy)

Photo Gallery

Winslow youth football takes on Holbrook Roadrunners
