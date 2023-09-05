Winslow youth football takes on Holbrook Roadrunners
Originally Published: September 5, 2023 11:25 a.m.
Winslow youth football played Holbrook for the third time this season. In the Minors division, The Bulldogs beat Holbrook 51-26. In the Juniors, the Bulldogs won 35-14, and in the Mighty Mites, the Bulldogs won 21-0. (Photos/El Big Guy)
Photo Gallery
Winslow youth football takes on Holbrook Roadrunners
Most Read
- Navajo Transitional Energy wins excellence in reclamation award for Yazzie Wildlife Bluff
- Annual Central Navajo Fair and Parade kicks off in Chinle Aug. 26
- Hopi Tribal Leader shares personal history to help others at Reentry Summit
- Fake Arizona rehab centers scamming Native Americans far from home
- Navajo Nation vice president and husband separate
- Industry wants new pipeline on Navajo land scarred by decades of fossil fuel extraction
- The World’s Largest Navajo rug to be on exhibit at Affeldt Mion Museum
- Celebrating Hopi: Hopi Arts and Cultural Festival returns to Flagstaff
- Indigenous fashion celebrated at Santa Fe Indian Market
- Chinle Lady Wildcats fall to Winslow in opener Aug. 23
- Navajo Nation vice president and husband separate
- Barbie gets a Navajo makeover by master Diné weaver Barbara Teller Ornelas
- Remembering Mia Henderson
- Several injured in collision on Highway 89
- State Route 64 closed south of Grand Canyon due to flooding
- The World’s Largest Navajo rug to be on exhibit at Affeldt Mion Museum
- Dilkon Medical Center nears completion
- New Mexico was not a blank canvas: 'Oppenheimer" leaves out those who lost land and more
- Navajo Transitional Energy wins excellence in reclamation award for Yazzie Wildlife Bluff
- Navajo Nation Vice President divorces
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: