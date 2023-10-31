Window Rock Fighting Scouts head to play-in tourney

Last week, the Window Rock High School Volleyball team headed into the 3A North Tournament ranked No. 2 in the region.

After posting two wins and one loss, they’re still firmly in the second slot, and ranked ninth in 3A state standings.

They breezed by Alchesay in straight sets in the opening round; 25-26, 25-8, and 25-19, and lost to Chinle 25-23, 25-13 and 25-22. Chinle forced a tiebreaker with a 26-24 win in the fourth set. Window Rock squeaked on a win with a 17-15 set in the tiebreaker.

In their final match, Monument Valley defeated them in straight sets; 14-25, 18-25, and 18-25.

They now head to the 3A Play-In tournament.