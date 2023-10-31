Window Rock Fighting Scouts head to play-in tourney
Last week, the Window Rock High School Volleyball team headed into the 3A North Tournament ranked No. 2 in the region.
After posting two wins and one loss, they’re still firmly in the second slot, and ranked ninth in 3A state standings.
They breezed by Alchesay in straight sets in the opening round; 25-26, 25-8, and 25-19, and lost to Chinle 25-23, 25-13 and 25-22. Chinle forced a tiebreaker with a 26-24 win in the fourth set. Window Rock squeaked on a win with a 17-15 set in the tiebreaker.
In their final match, Monument Valley defeated them in straight sets; 14-25, 18-25, and 18-25.
They now head to the 3A Play-In tournament.
- Unlikely hit ‘Reservation Dogs’ about Native kids in Oklahoma ends after three seasons
- Suspect and officer injured in shooting on Hopi reservation Saturday night
- “Running with Changing Woman” explores kinaaldá and the important role of young Navajo women
- Diné College, Navajo Technical University shorted funding
- Conviction in murder of Navajo woman Jamie Yazzie
- Navajo Tribal Parks will be closed during the solar eclipse
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- New Miss Navajo visits Western Agency Chapters
- President Nygren approves budget of $258 mil for FY 2024
- Standin’ on the Corner festival returns to Winslow this weekend
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: