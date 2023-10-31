OFFERS
Tue, Oct. 31
Walk highlights Breast Cancer Awareness at Western Navajo Fair

The Navajo Nation recognizes the month of October as “Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” and encourages men and women to be screened for breast cancer. (Photo/NN)

Originally Published: October 31, 2023 11:54 a.m.

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — Women leaders of the Navajo Nation showed solidarity with relatives and survivors of breast cancer during the annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk Oct. 26.

Navajo Nation Vice President Richelle Montoya, Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley, First Lady Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren, and Miss Navajo Nation Amy N. Reeves-Begaye walked with women from the Western Navajo Agency and beyond to stress the importance of breast cancer screening.

“A lot of us that are here, we have that same relationship with breast cancer and we have someone in our family who has been diagnosed with breast cancer,” First Lady Blackwater-Nygren said.

Rainee Style, who has worked with the Western Navajo Fair since high school, organized this event to bring awareness to self-examination for breast cancer and to find out how many community members have been educated about breast cancer awareness.

“The breast cancer awareness walk was a learning opportunity for me to grow as a member of the Tuba City community,” Style said. “My time and dedication toward this event, especially as a student, was difficult. But in the end, the walk itself was a success.”

Around 75 community members walked a two-mile route in honor of family members who fought breast cancer and those who are no longer with us. The Breast Cancer Awareness walk is in its fifth year as a Western Navajo Fair event.

Curley wore pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

