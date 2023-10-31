Tuba City face Page, Monument Valley at tourney
Marilyn Sheldon, Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: October 31, 2023 12:06 p.m.
They’re a long shot, but long shots have been known to come through for the win.
The #5 Lady Warriors currently have a 4-8, 7-10 overall record. They’re ranked #22 in 3A state rankings.
At the 3A North Tournament hosted by the Lady Warriors last week, Oct. 27-28, the host team posted a hard-fought, five set win over the Sand Devils of Page, with scores of; 20-25, 25-21, 25-18, 15-25 and 15-13.
They didn’t fare as well against top-ranked Monument Valley, who swept them in straight sets; 25-20, 25-14, 25-15.
