Tuba City face Page, Monument Valley at tourney

They’re a long shot, but long shots have been known to come through for the win.

The #5 Lady Warriors currently have a 4-8, 7-10 overall record. They’re ranked #22 in 3A state rankings.

At the 3A North Tournament hosted by the Lady Warriors last week, Oct. 27-28, the host team posted a hard-fought, five set win over the Sand Devils of Page, with scores of; 20-25, 25-21, 25-18, 15-25 and 15-13.

They didn’t fare as well against top-ranked Monument Valley, who swept them in straight sets; 25-20, 25-14, 25-15.