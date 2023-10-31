Rock Point volleyball beats Grand Canyon, falls to Williams
On to state. It’s a familiar feeling for the Rock Point Lady Cougars, who’ve made the trip several times before.
They qualified for the 1A State Championship rounds by virtue of their performance at the 1A North Canyon Super Regionals last weekend.
First, they hosted Grand Canyon Oct. 26, where they won in straight sets; 25-29, 25-20 and 25-13.
Then they traveled to Rehoboth, NM, to play the Williams Vikings. They had a very close match with the Lady Vikes, which went to four sets. Set scores were; 26-24, 23-25, 24-26, and 19-25.
Next up is a home match with the Ash Fork Spartans Oct. 31, in Rock Point. The loser-out match is set to start at 6 p.m.
- Unlikely hit ‘Reservation Dogs’ about Native kids in Oklahoma ends after three seasons
- Suspect and officer injured in shooting on Hopi reservation Saturday night
- “Running with Changing Woman” explores kinaaldá and the important role of young Navajo women
- Diné College, Navajo Technical University shorted funding
- Conviction in murder of Navajo woman Jamie Yazzie
- Navajo Tribal Parks will be closed during the solar eclipse
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- New Miss Navajo visits Western Agency Chapters
- President Nygren approves budget of $258 mil for FY 2024
- Standin’ on the Corner festival returns to Winslow this weekend
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: