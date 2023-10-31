OFFERS
Rock Point volleyball beats Grand Canyon, falls to Williams

Originally Published: October 31, 2023 12:09 p.m.

On to state. It’s a familiar feeling for the Rock Point Lady Cougars, who’ve made the trip several times before.

They qualified for the 1A State Championship rounds by virtue of their performance at the 1A North Canyon Super Regionals last weekend.

First, they hosted Grand Canyon Oct. 26, where they won in straight sets; 25-29, 25-20 and 25-13.

Then they traveled to Rehoboth, NM, to play the Williams Vikings. They had a very close match with the Lady Vikes, which went to four sets. Set scores were; 26-24, 23-25, 24-26, and 19-25.

Next up is a home match with the Ash Fork Spartans Oct. 31, in Rock Point. The loser-out match is set to start at 6 p.m.

