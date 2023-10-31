Holbrook football to face Pima in state first round

The Holbrook High School Football team is on a roll, and has been all season.

They’re the top-ranked team in the 2A Little Colorado Region with a 7-0, 7-3 overall record.

In their last seven games, only two opponents have put any points on the board. They’ve defeated opponents by margins of 40-to-50 points. Their last two games were no exception.

On Oct. 27, the Roadrunners traveled to Tuba City to play the Warriors and won, 50-6.

Tuba City managed to put six points up, but Holbrook put on an offensive show. Mathias Montijo rushed for 130 yards and Darnell Nez ran for 105 yards against the Warriors. Quarterback Darren Justman was 7-of-9 for 105 yards with an average of 15 yards per reception.

On Oct. 20, the Roadrunners faced Pinon in a home game where they won, 42-0.

Justman was 5-of-10 for 216 yards, and averaged 43 yards per catch. Four of those catches went for touchdowns, with the longest a 95-yard reception.

Simeon Shaw led the receivers with 167 yards on three carries. Nez had a catch for 39 yards, and Daniel John pulled in a pass for 10 yards.

On the ground, Nez ground out 144 yards on seven carries. Montijo added 83 yards on 13 carries, John had 23 yards on one carry, and Mason Archunde picked up 14 yards on a single effort.

Shaw scored 18 points on three touchdowns. Montijo also had a rushing touchdown. Archunde had four points on conversions, and Nez scored two points on conversions.

Defensively, Chance Sahmie pulled in two interceptions and ran them back for a total of 35 yards. Shaw also accounted for an interception. Nez got to the quarterback for the lone sack of the game.

Holbrook will travel to Pima High School Nov. 3, for the first round of 3A State Playoff action, for a loser-out contest. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.