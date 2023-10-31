Expect delays on I-40 east of Flagstaff as pavement work begins Oct. 30

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for lane restrictions and delays on Interstate 40 east of Flagstaff between the community of Winona and Buffalo Range Road from Monday, Oct. 30, to Friday, Dec. 8.

Drivers should allow extra travel time while the following daytime restrictions are in place from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and, if needed, 6 a.m. to noon on Fridays:

I-40 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between mileposts 214 - 226.

A 16-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place, but larger loads can be accommodated with 12 hours notice.

The speed limit will be reduced in the work zone.

This project is part of a $90.5 million initiative ADOT is undertaking to make critical pavement repairs after a record amount of snow and rain this past winter that created ideal conditions for worn sections of pavement and potholes to form on state highways, particularly in northern Arizona.