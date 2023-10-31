Around the Rez: Nov. 1

Keep on Moving It run/walk

Winslow Indian Health Care Center is hosting a 1 mile walk/run in November. There will be headlamps for the first 60 participants and turkey raffles. In November, there will also be diabetes screenings.For more info call 928-289-8065 or email hiwc@wihcc.org

Nov. 3, 10 a.m. - Winslow Chamber of Commerce

Nov. 6, 10 a.m. - Leupp School

Nov. 13, 10 a.m. - Whitecone Multi-purpose Building

Nov. 20, 10 a.m. - Dilkon Medical Center

Nov. 27, 10 a.m. - Teesto Community Center

Restoring Ancestral Winds Nov. 2

Free conference on domestic violence: Safety in Our Community, At University of Utah.

Indigenous showcase Nov. 2

Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival will play Indigenous films at Theatrikos Theatre Company, 11 West Cherry Ave. in Flagstaff. Doors open at 6 p.m. Event from 6:30-9:30 p.m. $10.

"Empty Bowls" event Nov. 3

Northland Pioneer College is bringing back its annual “Empty Bowls” event to help fight hunger in Northeast Arizona. For this year’s event, NPC has partnered with the RE:center, a local non-profit organization working to provide vital services by increasing health, safety, and self-sufficiency in our communities. The bowls for this year’s event were created during NPC’s ‘Make-a-Thon’ event held earlier this fall. They will be used to serve a simple meal of soup and bread during the community fundraising event, which will be held at the NPC Show Low campus on Friday, Nov. 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until the soup and bread run out. For a donation of $10, you’ll receive one of the uniquely handcrafted bowls generously filled with warm soup donated by Persnikkity’s in Show Low, along with a portion of bread. Guests are asked to keep their bowls as a reminder of all the empty bowls in the world. All proceeds from the event will go directly to the RE:center to fight hunger and food insecurity locally.

Culture & Community Health Fair

NACA is hosting a health fair Nov. 3 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Puente de Hozho school. Contact Mfarley@nacainco.org for more information.

More Than a Meal paneldiscussion Nov. 5

This panel discussion will focus on the appropriation of Indigenous crops and foods and the impacts of colonization on food sovereignty and Indigenous foodways, as well as spotlight current trends in Indigenous foodways. This discussion will be moderated by Dr. Kelley Hays-Gilpin. Panelists: Chef Brett Vibber, Chef Jaren Bates, Andi Murphy. Museum of Northern Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff, 2-3 p.m. Free with museum admission.

Parks and Recreation visit Leupp Nov. 8

On Nov. 8, Coconino County Parks and Recreation’s “Rec on Wheels” will visit Leupp for Family Engagement Night, from 5 - 6:30 p.m. at Leupp Elementary School. The Family Engagement Night is coordinated by the Coconino County Superintendent of Schools and has the theme of An Evening of Storytelling. Rec on Wheels will be providing lawn games and play equipment, also attending is the Flagstaff PALS Mobile. More information is available at www.facebook.com/coconinoparksandrec.

Rock Your Mocs Week Nov. 12-18

NACA will be sponsoring its annual Rock Your Mocs Week, encouraging everyone to celebrate their traditional attire. More information is available by visiting www.facebook.com/NACAFlagstaff. There will be a virtual 2k/5k walk or run this year. Contact NACA Wellness Center at (928) 773-1245 ext. 221.

From Beauty is the Land writing workshop Nov. 18

Join us for an interactive writing workshop about the past, present, and future of Dinétah, with poet and artist Amber McCrary and creative writing professor Shaina Nez. We will explore how writing can help us understand the environmental challenges shaping our landscape. Together we will read poems and stories from The Diné Reader: An Anthology of Navajo Literature and create our own poems and stories. Participants will receive a free copy of The Diné Reader and lunch. 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Flagstaff public library, 300 W. Aspen Ave. Free, register at azhumanities.org.

Monument Valley Veterans Marathon Nov. 18

Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park is located 23 miles northeast of Kayenta, Arizona. The park straddles the Arizona/Utah border, and the races all start and finish in Arizona. There is a marathon, half-marathon and 5K fun run. Your registration includes professional timing, light pre-race food, finisher’s medal, on-course support, long-sleeve tech shirt, post-race food and entertainment. All proceeds benefit community health and wellness programs on the Navajo Nation.



Rug Weaving workshop

The Tsé Bii’ Ndzisgai Community Center hosts a rug weaving workshop on Mondays and Tuesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. (MDT). For more information (928) 981-0141 or mvcc@navajohopisolidarity.org.