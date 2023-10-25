Western Navajo Fair draws thousands
Originally Published: October 25, 2023 3:18 p.m.
The Western Navajo Fair in Tuba City, Arizona, is one of the largest fairs on the Navajo Nation, drawing thousands of visitors each year to enjoy Native American arts, crafts, music, dances and food. The annual parade showcased powwow dancers and Navajo princesses and queens including Miss Navajo. Members of the 25th Navajo Nation Council participated in the parade, as well as Navajo President Buu Nygren and First Lady Jasmine Nygren. (Photos/Courtesy of the Office of the President and Vice President)
Photo Gallery
Western Navajo Fair 2023
