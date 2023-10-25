OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Fri, Oct. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Western Navajo Fair draws thousands

KEVIN RUSSELL

Originally Published: October 25, 2023 3:18 p.m.

The Western Navajo Fair in Tuba City, Arizona, is one of the largest fairs on the Navajo Nation, drawing thousands of visitors each year to enjoy Native American arts, crafts, music, dances and food. The annual parade showcased powwow dancers and Navajo princesses and queens including Miss Navajo. Members of the 25th Navajo Nation Council participated in the parade, as well as Navajo President Buu Nygren and First Lady Jasmine Nygren. (Photos/Courtesy of the Office of the President and Vice President)

Photo Gallery

Western Navajo Fair 2023
Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas