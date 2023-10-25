St. Johns Redskins top Chinle Wildcats in Oct. 13 game

The 2A St. Johns Redskins played the 3A Chinle Wildcats Oct. 13 in Chinle. The Redskins topped the Wildcats winning 33-6. The Redskins are No. 14 in the 2A Conference, and are No. 2 in their region. The Wildcats are No. 4 in their region and No. 29 in the 3A Conference. (Todd Smith/NHO)