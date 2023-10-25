New Winslow Public Library breaks ground
Originally Published: October 25, 2023 3:26 p.m.
Dozens of people showed up for the groundbreaking of the new Winslow Public Library. The Friends of the Library present at check for $250,000 toward the construction. (Photo/City of Winslow)
