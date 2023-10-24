OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Fri, Oct. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Rock Point takes on Joseph City

Rock Point leads the 1A North Region in volleyball. (Photo/Marilyn R. Sheldon)

Rock Point leads the 1A North Region in volleyball. (Photo/Marilyn R. Sheldon)

Marilyn Sheldon, Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: October 24, 2023 4:15 p.m.

ROCK POINT, Ariz. — Rock Point remains in first place in the 1A North Region. Heading into the 1A North Super Regional tournament, the Lady Cougars have an 8-0, 16-2 record.

Their only losses have come from 1A Canyon leader Williams and 3A Chinle.

photo

In action last week, the Lady Cougars hosted the Joseph City Wildcats Oct.21. Rock Point downed the Wildcats, 3-1. The game was 23-25, 25-23, 25-23 and 25-15.

Kaci Palmer had 12 kills and Kayle James had six in the offensive efforts. Sahriza Schoby tallied five ace serves, and teammates Tori Beatty and Shenoa Skidmore has four and three serving aces respectively.

photo

The 1A North Canyon Super Regionals will be Oct. 24-28 at St. Michael High School.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas