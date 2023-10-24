OFFERS
Pinon volleyball heads to tourney

Pinon Volleyball (PUSD)

Pinon Volleyball (PUSD)

Marilyn Sheldon, Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: October 24, 2023 3:59 p.m.

PINON, Ariz. — In their final week of the regular season, Pinon volleyball won one and lost one to regional opponents.

The Eagles faced Many Farms Oct. 18. Pinon won the second and fourth sets (25-13 and 25-8), forcing a 15-point tiebreaker. Many Farms fought hard with 25-20 and 25-15 wins in the first and third sets. Pinon dug in, and pulled out a 16-14 margin in the tie breaker.

The outcome was quite different with the game against St. John Oct. 21. The Redskins easily swept the match in straight sets, 25-7, 25-11 and 25-15.

The Eagles will play in the 2A North Tournament Oct. 26-28 in the Round Valley Dome.

