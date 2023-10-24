OFFERS
Pinon Eagles football now 8-0

Pinon Eagles football team leads to 2A Little Colorado Region. (Photo/PUSD)

Marilyn Sheldon, Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: October 24, 2023 3:49 p.m.

PINON, Ariz. — The Pinon Eagles High School football team has dominated the 2A Little Colorado Region this season.

The team has reeled off eight wins in a row, and remain undefeated. Only half of their opponents have managed to put points the board. They are 5-0, 8-0 this season and are currently No.19 in the 2A Conference.

Currently, they are at the top of the 2A Little Colorado Region.

The team faces Holbrook on the road Oct. 20. The Roadrunners are 5-0 in the region and No. 27 in conference rankings.

Pinon's undefeated season began on Aug. 25, when the Eagles blanked San Pasqual, 55-0. On Sept. 2, the team faced Navajo Preparatory School winning 55-20.

The Eagles went on to beat San Carlos, 47-8, Many Farms, 54-0, and Tuba City, 20-12. The team then went on to beat Red Mesa 28-14, Valley Sanders, 46-0, and Greyhills 52-0.

After their match-up with Holbrook, they Eagles will wind up the regular season with a home game against Hopi Oct. 27. State playoffs will begin on Nov.3, at the site of the higher seed.

