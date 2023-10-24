Monument Valley moves to No. 3

KAYENTA, Ariz. — The 3A North Region football standings have shuffled after No. 1 Winslow suffered a loss to No. 2 Page last week.

On Oct. 19, the Mustangs rolled over Window Rock, 56-0.



That puts Monument Valley in at No. 3 with the possibly of unseating Winslow, just before playoffs start.

With one regular season game left on the schedule, the Mustangs will now face Winslow.

As of mid-season, Mustang quarterback Melias Cly is the team's leading rusher with 109.5 yards per game. Joshua Hicks, averaging 40 yards per game, and Tashawn Nez, averaging 15 yards per game. Hicks has seven touchdowns to his credit, and Melius has three.

Defensively, Cly is a also a standout, with 12.3 tackles per game, followed by Hicks with 10 and Owen Clark with eight. Clark also leads the team in sacks, with three on the season.