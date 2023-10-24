City to host annual Christmas parade Nov. 18

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The City of Winslow and the Winslow Chamber of Commerce are hosting the 76th annual Christmas parade Nov. 18.

This year’s theme is “An Indigenous Christmas.”



“We are excited about this year’s theme, as it honors the communities and people who come out and support our parade every year, by sharing their beautiful culture and traditions,” the city said in a statement.

The parade is one of the longest running parades in Northern Arizona. For more information on being a vendor or to participate, contact Bob Hall or Angela Gonzales Moser at (928) 289-2434.