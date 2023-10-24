Around the Rez: Oct. 25

Pink Halloween Walk - Dilkon Oct. 25

Family Fun walk/run and Trunk or Treat Health Fair at Dilkon Medical Center, 4-6 p.m. Booths wanted. Contact Louanna Benslow, 928-289-9770.

Family Health Fair Oct. 26

Fun and learning for the whole family will be at Leupp School Inc. from 1-3 p.m. There will be a half-mile walk/run, informational booths and health education.

Eagle Fest Oct. 27

Northland Pioneer College, Holbrook campus is holding a free event Oct. 27 from 3-6 p.m. There will be live music, free food and interactive booths and exhibitions showcasing the college's programs and offerings.

Navajo Culture Workshop Oct. 28

There will be a Navajo culture workshop, "Promoting the Preservation of Dine Language, Culture and Traditions," at Coconino Community College campus in Flagstaff from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. MST. Event is open to the Public. Sponsored by the Miss Navajo Council, Inc. For more information/schedule, contact MNCI_org@yahoo.com.

Tombstone Native American Festival Oct. 28

The Tombstone Native American Festival will have world-class entertainers, musicians, dancers, performers, veddors, a parade, food and more. Performances will be at the Discover Tombstone Field at 7th and Allen in Tombstone. There is a $5 admission, with those under 12 free. More information available by calling (520) 508-1623.

Tuba City Elementary School Trunk or Treat Oct. 30

Enjoy a free, fun-filled evening, safe for all ages at the Tuba City Elementary School annual Trunk or Treat and carnival 5-7 p.m. MST. Cake walk, pop walk, face painting, bean bag toss. Feauturing DJ Jermatik. Elementary School parking lot, 321 Maple St.

Keep on Moving It Run/Walk

Winslow Indian Health Care Center is hosting a 1 mile walk/run in October and November. There will be headlamps for the first 60 participants and turkey raffles. In November, there will also be diabetes screenings.For more info call 928-289-8065 or email hiwc@wihcc.org

Oct. 30, 11 a.m. - Birdsprings Chapter House

Nov. 3, 10 a.m. - Winslow Chamber of Commerce

Nov. 6, 10 a.m. - Leupp School

Nov. 13, 10 a.m. - Whitecone Multi-purpose Building

Nov. 20, 10 a.m. - Dilkon Medical Center

Nov. 27, 10 a.m. - Teesto Community Center

Ganado Trunk or Treat Oct. 31

Ganado Unified School District's first annual Trunk or Treat. At the Main Campus bus loop, west of the Field House. 5-8:30 p.m.

Restoring Ancestral Winds Nov. 2

Free conference on domestic violence: Safety in Our Community, At University of Utah.

Rug Weaving Workshop

The Tsé Bii’ Ndzisgai Community Center hosts a rug weaving workshop on Mondays and Tuesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. (MDT). For more information (928) 981-0141 or mvcc@navajohopisolidarity.org.

HSAPC in Person Meetings

12-step support meetings at HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention Center. Every Mon., Tues., Wed. and Fri. at 12 p.m. More info: (928) 734-0300.

Navajo Bingo Fridays

WIHCC Navajo Bingo 2nd and 4th Fridays 11 a.m. Hozhoogo Iina Wellness Center. More info: (928) 288-9208.

