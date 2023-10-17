Winslow Bulldogs host Dave Conatser Invitational 5K

Winslow High School Cross Country team hosted the Dave Conatser Invitational 5K at McHood Park Clear Creek Reservoir Oct. 6. Duwron Tawvay of Hopi High School was the boys varsity individual winner, and Williams Nez from Holbrook won the junior varsity title. Mary MGinlay of Coconino High School won the varsity girls title, and Kaydence Carter of Camp Verde won the junior varsity title. Holbrook High School won the varsity and junior varsity team divisions. Ganado won the varsity girls team division, and Hopi High School won the junior varsity team title. (Photos/Josue Barrios/ El Big Guy Photography)