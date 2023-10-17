Tuba City schools go into lockdown

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — On Oct. 6, the Navajo Police Department Tuba City District responded to an individual who had been shot at a residence. The suspect had fled the scene with a handgun and based upon the information provided by the witnesses, nearby schools and hospital was put on lockdown.

The NPD’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team responded to a location where the suspect was reported. Additional officers from the NPD Kayenta District and the Arizona Department of Public Safety assisted by providing support in the apprehension of the suspect.

Officers were able to take the gunman into custody with no further incident.

Information provided by Navajo Police.