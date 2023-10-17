OFFERS
Tuba City schools go into lockdown

Navajo Nation Police respond to a shooting near Tuba City High School Oct. 6.

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: October 17, 2023 10:04 a.m.

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — On Oct. 6, the Navajo Police Department Tuba City District responded to an individual who had been shot at a residence. The suspect had fled the scene with a handgun and based upon the information provided by the witnesses, nearby schools and hospital was put on lockdown.

photo

TCUSD schools were on lockdown while officers located the suspect. (Gilbert Honanie/NHO)

The NPD’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team responded to a location where the suspect was reported. Additional officers from the NPD Kayenta District and the Arizona Department of Public Safety assisted by providing support in the apprehension of the suspect.

photo

TCUSD schools were on lockdown while officers located the suspect.

Officers were able to take the gunman into custody with no further incident.

Information provided by Navajo Police.

