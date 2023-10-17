Pinon remains undefeated

PINON, Ariz. — The Pinon Eagles High School football team (5-0, 8-0) remains undefeated after their 52-0 homecoming win over Greyhills Oct. 14.

The team has reeled off eight wins in a row, with just half of their opponents managing to put points on the board.

In the 2A Conference Pinon stands at No. 19. They are the top-rated team in the 2A Little Colorado Region

The Eagles will play No. 2 Holbrook Oct. 20 at Holbrook High School. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Pinon’s undefeated season began on Aug. 25, when the Eagles blanked San Pasqual, 55-0.

The team went on to beat Navajo Preparatory School, 55-20, San Carlos, 47-8, Many Farms, 54-0, Tuba City, 20-12, Red Mesa was next on the schedule, 28-14, and then Valley Sanders, 46-0.

After their match-up with Holbrook, they’ll wind up the regular season with a home game against Hopi High School Oct. 27. State playoffs will begin Nov.3, at the site of the higher seed.