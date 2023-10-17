OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Wed, Oct. 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Pinon remains undefeated

Eagles football and cheer celebrate after their homecoming win. (Photo/PUSD)

Eagles football and cheer celebrate after their homecoming win. (Photo/PUSD)

Marilyn R. Sheldon, Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: October 17, 2023 10:20 a.m.

PINON, Ariz. — The Pinon Eagles High School football team (5-0, 8-0) remains undefeated after their 52-0 homecoming win over Greyhills Oct. 14.

The team has reeled off eight wins in a row, with just half of their opponents managing to put points on the board.

In the 2A Conference Pinon stands at No. 19. They are the top-rated team in the 2A Little Colorado Region

The Eagles will play No. 2 Holbrook Oct. 20 at Holbrook High School. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Pinon’s undefeated season began on Aug. 25, when the Eagles blanked San Pasqual, 55-0.

The team went on to beat Navajo Preparatory School, 55-20, San Carlos, 47-8, Many Farms, 54-0, Tuba City, 20-12, Red Mesa was next on the schedule, 28-14, and then Valley Sanders, 46-0.

After their match-up with Holbrook, they’ll wind up the regular season with a home game against Hopi High School Oct. 27. State playoffs will begin Nov.3, at the site of the higher seed.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas