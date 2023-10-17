Pinon remains undefeated
PINON, Ariz. — The Pinon Eagles High School football team (5-0, 8-0) remains undefeated after their 52-0 homecoming win over Greyhills Oct. 14.
The team has reeled off eight wins in a row, with just half of their opponents managing to put points on the board.
In the 2A Conference Pinon stands at No. 19. They are the top-rated team in the 2A Little Colorado Region
The Eagles will play No. 2 Holbrook Oct. 20 at Holbrook High School. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Pinon’s undefeated season began on Aug. 25, when the Eagles blanked San Pasqual, 55-0.
The team went on to beat Navajo Preparatory School, 55-20, San Carlos, 47-8, Many Farms, 54-0, Tuba City, 20-12, Red Mesa was next on the schedule, 28-14, and then Valley Sanders, 46-0.
After their match-up with Holbrook, they’ll wind up the regular season with a home game against Hopi High School Oct. 27. State playoffs will begin Nov.3, at the site of the higher seed.
- Deputy saves a child being trafficked in Navajo County
- Nygren reveals $55 mil for Diné homeowners
- Gov. Hobbs vows to keep Grand Canyon open if government shuts down
- Saying goodbye: season 3 will be final season of “Reservation Dogs”
- Arizona Senate to sue Biden over creation of Grand Canyon monument
- Unlikely hit ‘Reservation Dogs’ about Native kids in Oklahoma ends after three seasons
- Suspect and officer injured in shooting on Hopi reservation Saturday night
- New Miss Navajo visits Western Agency Chapters
- Hundreds left homeless after Tucson recovery center closed
- Standin’ on the Corner festival returns to Winslow this weekend
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: