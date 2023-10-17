OFFERS
Monument Valley volleyball No. 1

Marilyn R. Sheldon, Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: October 17, 2023 10:12 a.m.

KAYENTA, Ariz.— It's a great year to be a player on the Monument Valley High School volleyball team. Thus far, the Mustangs (8-0, 13-0). They're ranked No. 1 in the 3A North Region.

Close on their heels is rival Chinle High School, ranked No. 2 in the region (6-1, 10-2). Their only loss of the season was against the Mustangs on Sept.26.

Monument Valley High School volleyball team is ranked first in 3A North Region.(Photo/MVUSD)

That hard-fought, tight match went to a fifth set. Chinle started out on top, winning the first two sets 25-23 and 25-19. Monument Valley came roaring back, and took the next set, 23-25. The fourth set the Mustangs posted a 25-8 win, then came through in the tie breaker for a 9-15 victory in the final set.

Since then, neither team has been seriously challenged by anyone.

Monument Valley has played seven matches since the contest with Chinle, winning all of them by set scores of 3-0. Chinle has played another four matches, and allowed only two set wins from opponents in those regional matches.

With the 3A North Tournament less than three weeks away, the two teams will have to do battle against each other once more before the two-day tournament in Tuba City, Oct. 27-28.

The No. 1 seed from each region will automatically qualify for the state playoffs. Depending on tournament results, both teams could advance to the quarter-final rounds. All playoff rounds are single elimination format.

