Holbrook takes win from Red Mesa

The Holbrook varsity football team played in an earlier season game with Winslow. (Photo/Josue Barrios/El Big Guy Photography)

The Holbrook varsity football team played in an earlier season game with Winslow. (Photo/Josue Barrios/El Big Guy Photography)

Marilyn R. Sheldon, Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: October 17, 2023 10:14 a.m.

RED MESA, Ariz. — The Holbrook Roadrunners captured another crushing win Oct. 14 when they traveled to Red Mesa to play the Warriors, winning 50-6.

Sitting at No. 2 in the Little Colorado Regon, the Roadrunners (5-0, 5-3) now face the undefeated Pinon Eagles.

The Roadrunners faced Valley Sanders in their regional opener Sept. 18., bringing home a 44-0 win.

In the next three games, the team cruised to easy wins over Many Farms, 55-6, Sept. 22, Greyhills Academy, 49-0, Sept. 28, and Hopi, 54-0, Oct.6.

The Roadrunners will face Tuba City Oct. 26 to end the regular season.

Roadrunner Matthias Montijo is second in the 2A Conference and 12th in the state in rushing with 1,014 yards. Montijo is ninth in points with 96, and seventh in touchdowns with 15 on the season.

Roadrunner Darren Justman is eighth in the 2A Conference in punting yards averaging 31.7 yards. Roadrunner Simeon Shaweight is eighth in kickoff returns averaging 34 yards per return.

