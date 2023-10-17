Flagstaff celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The City of Flagstaff celebrated its fifth Indigenous Peoples Day at the Elk’s Lodge Oct. 9.

This year’s five-and-a-half hour event was titled “Reflecting Honoring Resilience: Matriarchal Voice and Leadership,” and included all women speakers. The Cibecue Apache Crown dancers performed, and there was an unveiling of the city’s new Native American Heritage Month flag.

“If you’re not familiar with Indigenous Peoples’ Day, it’s in lieu of Christopher Columbus Day,” said City of Flagstaff Indigenous Commissioner Mariah Zavalah, who is a member of the Pasqua Yaqui Tribe. “There’s really no need to hash out what that day was and what that meant to a lot of non-Indigenous people and relatives. But what families go through and our resilience, it’s a great way to remind us why we’re here and that we’re celebrating today, instead of just being in mourning.”

The Flagstaff city council passed a resolution in 2018 that recognized that Native people have inhabited the area of Flagstaff since time immemorial and that the city was built on lands inhabited by Indigenous people of the region.

Becky Daggett echoed the city’s original resolution in the proclamation she read.

“The City of Flagstaff recognizes that it is built on land inhabited, loved and respected by Indigenous people since time immemorial,” Daggett read, adding that the City recognizes it was built by Indigenous peoples and is still maintained and shaped by them today as far as knowledge, labor, technology, science, philosophy, arts and commerce.

“The City of Flagstaff understands that government entities, organizations and public institutions have a responsibility to enact policies, to combat racism, and to build justice and equity for Indigenous people and all people who suffer from the effects of prejudice and discrimination.”

Unveiling of flag

The unveiling of the new Native American Heritage flag was also revealed that afternoon. The flag will hang on the flagpole outside City Hall every November, starting next month.

“The city had a flag for Native American Heritage Month, but it was very worn and was very hard to tell what it was or said,” said Rose Toehe, Coordinator for Indigenous Initiatives with the City of Flagstaff. ”Several members of the current city council and Indigenous Commission also wanted a flag that was reflective of the Indigenous peoples in the area.”

Toehe, who is Navajo and Ute, wanted the names of the 14 tribes that consider the Peaks sacred listed on the flag. The final product includes inscriptions of the Navajo, Hopi, Havasupai, Hualapai, Kaibab Paiute, San Juan Southern Paiute, Acoma, Ft. Mcdowell Yavapai, White Mountain Apache, Tonto Apache, Yavapai-Prescott, Yavapai-Apache, San Carlos Apache and Zuni tribes.

Toehe and the commission conferred back and forth with Indigenous graphic designer Talashoma Crank, of Phoenix, on different looks for the flag. The orange and yellow patterns pop against the deep purples of the background.

“The colors are inclusive of the several Indigenous nations in the area, specifically those who revere the San Francisco Peaks as sacred,” Toehe said. “To most nations in the area, black represents ethics and elderhood, so in essence our ancestors as well. The other design are from various Indigenous nations, some would interpret them as moisture, clouds, water, and/or emergence of the people.”

Toehe added that there could be several interpretations of the patterns, but the city’s goal was to be as inclusive as possible.