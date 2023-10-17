Around Winslow: Week of Oct. 18

STEAM After School Oct. 20

Winslow Public Library offers an opportunity to learn and explore STEAM concepts for students every Friday at 1:30 p.m. Supported by the Arizona State Library.

Pink Halloween Walk - WIHC Oct. 24

Family Fun walk/ run and Trunk or Treat Health Fair at Winslow Indian Health Care Center, Old Main, 4-6 p.m. Booths wanted. Contact Louanna Benslow, (928) 289-9770.

Car seat distribution Oct. 25

Dilkon Medical Center is hosting a free car seat distribution 9 am. to 3 p.m. at Bashas’ Dilkon parking lot, while supplies last. The child and vehicle must be present to receive a car seat. Children must reside in the area of Winslow Indian Health Center. Parents/ guardians must first take the Child Passenger Safety Seats Education Class, taught onsite. Classes may take up to an hour.

Trunk or Treat at North Country HealthCare Oct.27

North Country HealthCare is having a trunk or treat event Oct. 27 from 4 - 6 p.m. at 620 W. Lee Street.

Winslow Public Library story time

The Winslow Public Library offers a pre-k story time every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for infants to age 5.

Food Box Distribution

There is a food box distribution every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Winslow Council On Aging Active Adult Community Center 212 E 2nd St. Winslow.

Farmers Market

Mother Road Farmers Market is Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Eagle Pavilion Park in Winslow. For more info contact Laurie Lashomb at (928) 587-0098.

Cook Book Club every Monday

There is a cook book club 6 p.m. at the Girl Scout House at the corner of Loy Engelhardt Way and North Colorado Way.

Tai Chi for arthritis and fall prevention

NACOG Aging is hosting a Tai Chi class at 11 a.m. every Monday at the Girl Scout House at the corner of Loy Engelhardt Way & N Colorado Ave. The program is free.

Good Morning Winslow

Good Morning Winslow, an opportunity for the Winslow business community to connect, is held on the first Wednesday of every month from 7 - 8 a.m. at 523 W. Second St.

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@nhonews.