Around the Rez: Week of Oct. 18

Western Navajo Fair Oct. 19-22

The Tuba City Fair will take place Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 19-22 at the Western Navajo Fairgrounds. Here are some the events, subject to change:

Oct 19 - 8 a.m., Kids Day, Yeii Bi Cheii Ceremony, Miss Western Navajo Pagaent, 9 a.m., Outreach Day, Exceptional Rodeo, Elder Fest, Special Diabetes Kids Zone, 10 a.m., City of Fun Carnival, 5 p.m., Breast Cancer Awareness Walk, 6 p.m., Zumba, bands

Oct. 20 - 8 a.m., Junior Rodeo, 10 a.m. Miss Western Navajo Pagaent, Flea Market, 1 p.m., Miss Navajo Nation Meet & Greet, 2 p.m., Carnival, 4 p.m., Country Line dancing, 5 p.m., Gourd Dance, 6 p.m., Jackpot Roping, Bingo, 7 p.m. Grand Entry, bands

Oct. 21- 8 a.m., 5K run, 9 a.m., Parade, 11 a.m., Gourd Dance, 12 p.m., Song & Dance Grand Entry, , 1 p.m. Carnival, Grand Entry, Native Foods Cook-Off, 4 p.m., Circus, 6 p.m., Bullriding Extreme, Bingo, Circus Show 2, 7 p.m., Grand Entry, Bands, Dancers

Oct. 22 - 9 a.m. Open Rodeo - Slack, 10 a.m., Gourd Dance, Song & Dance Grand Entry, 12 p.m., carnival, Fashion Show, Grand Entry, 1 p.m., Open Rodeo, 4 p.m., Musicians & Tik Tokers Meet & Greet, Bands and DJs

Native pastor's conference Oct. 21

A Native pastor’s conference takes place Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Winslow First Baptist Church, 411 N. Warren Ave. Lunch will be served. The focus of the conference is equipping the Christian churches through discipleship and pastoral training. More information is available from RC Begay at 928-613-8536.The event is sponsored by Winslow Multiple Church of the Coalition of Indigenous Churches of Dilkon.

Tuuvi Gathering Oct. 21-22

Tuuvi Gathering will have 200+ arts and crafts vendors and 19 food vendors, social dances each day and live Tuuvi concert series at Moenkopi Legacy Inn & Suites. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Free admission, free parking.

Pink Halloween Walk - Dilkon Oct. 25

Family Fun walk/ run and Trunk or Treat Health Fair at Dilkon Medical Center, 4-6 p.m. Booths wanted. Contact Louanna Benslow, 928-289-9770.

Keep on Moving It Run/Walk

Winslow Indian Health Care Center is hosting a 1 mile walk/run in October and November. There will be headlamps for the first 60 participants and turkey raffles. In November, there will also be diabetes screenings.For more info call 928-289-8065 or email hiwc@wihcc.org

Oct. 23, 11 a.m. - Jeddito Chapter House

Oct. 30, 11 a.m. - Birdsprings Chapter House

Nov. 3, 10 a.m. - Winslow Chamber of Commerce

Nov. 6, 10 a.m. - Leupp School Incorporated

Nov. 13, 10 a.m. - Whitecone Multi-purpose Building

Nov. 20, 10 a.m. - Dilkin Medical Center

Nov. 27, 10 a.m. - Teesto Community Center

Family Health Fair Oct. 26

Fun and learning for the whole family will be at Leupp School Inc. from 1-3 p.m. There will be a half-mile walk/run, informational booths and health education.

Eagle Fest Oct. 27

Northland Pioneer College, Holbrook campus is holding a free event Oct. 27 from 3-6 p.m. There will be live music, free food and interactive booths and exhibitions showcasing the college's programs and offerings.

Tombstone Native American Festival Oct. 28

The Tombstone Native American Festival will have world-class entertainers, musicians, dancers, performers, veddors, a parade, food and more. Performances will be at the Discover Tombstone Field at 7th and Allen in Tombstone. There is a $5 admission, with those under 12 free. More information available by calling (520) 508-1623.

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@nhonews.com.