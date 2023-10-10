Winslow soccer showdown: co-ed club teams face-off
Originally Published: October 10, 2023 7:25 a.m.
Two Winslow soccer clubs got a chance to play each other Sept. 30. The high school teams will be playing AIA fall soccer in 2024. The co-ed White Club is coached by Drew MacDonald and the co-ed Marron Club is coached by Josue Barrios and Bailee Hardy. (Photos/Josue Barrios/El Big Guy Photography)
Photo Gallery
Winslow soccer showdown: co-ed club teams face-off
