Walk the Bridge holds cleanup at Navajo Veterans Cemetery

FORT DEFIANCE, Ariz. — Walk The Bridge, a nonprofit organization devoted to raising awareness about First Responder and Veteran suicide, held a cemetery clean up Sept. 30.

The organization cleaned up and laid a wreath at the Navajo Nation Veterans Memorial Cemetery, a sacred site where many Navajo Code Talkers and veterans are laid to rest.

Brian Wilburn traveled from Texas to spend Saturday morning at the Navajo Nation Veterans Memorial Cemetery clearing debris, pruning overgrown bushes, and replacing worn flags at the cemetery.

A brief memorial service was held following the cleanup. It featured a wreath dedication from Peter Lawrence Cowley, a United Kingdom military veteran who journeyed more than 5,000 miles from Stevenage, England, to participate in the cleanup initiative.

Cowley, bearing a wreath from the Royal British Legion, a charity organization in the United Kingdom, solemnly placed it at the base of the cemetery's flagpole. The group then observed a moment of silence, paying homage to the fallen Navajo veterans.

“We've got to ensure that every military graveyard, wherever it is in the world, is treated with the utmost respect,” Cowley said. This was his first visit to the Navajo Nation.

The cleaning and wreath ceremony, seen as a form of respect from veteran volunteers to their fellow warriors who made the ultimate sacrifice, underscores the commitment to ensuring these heroes are never forgotten.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren singled out Wilburn, who, along with other members of Walk The Bridge, traveled a long distance to dedicate time to tidying up the revered site and replacing worn U.S. flags.

"Our veterans have committed so much to our people and this nation," Nygren said. "The least we can do is to ensure they and their comrades have a dignified final resting place."

In July, Nygren met in Tuba City with U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough and Arizona District 2 Congressman Eli Crane to continue discussions on how the Veterans Administration could better serve Navajo veterans. This included plans for a centralized VA medical facility for Navajo and Hopi veterans and expanding the number of cemeteries within the Nation.

During these discussions, Nygren emphasized support for non-Navajo veterans who wish to be buried in a Navajo Nation veterans cemetery.

“The last time we talked, we said if the VA funded the construction of military cemeteries on the Navajo Nation, we would be obliged to honor requests from non-Navajo veterans wishing to be buried there,” Nygren told McDonough.

Nygren also detailed steps for the Navajo Nation to apply for funding to build a military cemetery through the Veterans Cemetery Grants Program.

This requires the use of tribal trust land, legislative authority and adequate appropriations for the project. The cemetery would have to be operated solely for the interment of service members who die on active duty, veterans, their spouses and minor children, unmarried adult children who were physically or mentally disabled and incapable of self-support, and eligible parents of certain deceased service members.

Nygren signed a resolution in August to amend Title 12 of the Navajo Nation Code. This amendment is to prevent future funding shortfalls for Navajo veterans’ benefits and assistance by designating funds from the Navajo Nation Veterans Trust Fund.

“The Navajo Nation Veterans Cemetery is now spruced up and ready to continue honoring the memory of the Navajo Nation’s brave souls,” Nygren said in a statement.

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President.