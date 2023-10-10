Solstice: Annualar solar eclipse over Navajo County

On Saturday, Oct. 14, at 10:29 a.m. MDT, a solar eclipse will pass through the Four Corners region, starting in the northwest U.S. and making its way southeast to Texas. While just a sliver of northwest Arizona will be under the sun’s rays when it is partially blocked by the moon, the eclipse path goes diagonally through all of New Mexico.

For it’s brief 28 mile trek through Arizona, Kayenta and Chinle will be in its path, cutting northwest of Ganado. In New Mexico, the phenomenom will take place above Window Rock, Gallup, Crown Point, Shiprock and Farmington.

Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park (Tsé Biiʼ Ndzisgaii in), Canyon de Chelly National Monument, and Navajo National Monument will all be under the eclipse pathway, and will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. MDT to honor the Navajo cultural beliefs.

Though thousands of people across the country will be donning protective eyewear and gazing up into the sky for the rare astrological event, many Navajos will be inside, paying their respects privately.

“When an eclipse begins, Navajo elders strongly instruct their community to go inside the hogan to ensure they don’t look up at the sun,” said Dr. Nancy Maryboy of the Indigenous Education Institute.

This alignment of the sun and the moon is considered a time of renewal, and traditionally Navajos sit still in contemplation respect and reverence, contemplating or listening to elders tell origin tales of the sun and the moon.

Little Singer Community School in Birdsprings, Arizona, partnered with the Indigenous Education Institute and San Francisco Exploratorium museum to get culturally-relevant information to the masses. Students and teachers particpated in videos and interviews that are available at exploratorium.edu/eclipse. The website also has a live stream and app to view the solar eclipse.

One video and poster introduces webpage viewers to different Diné eclipse phrases, such as Jóhonaa’éí dóó Tł’éhonaa’éíałk’aah niní’áázh — the sun and the moon aligned with each other — and Tł’éhonaa’éí Jóhonaa’éíałtsxo yik’eeh niníyá — The Moon completely covered the face of the sun.

In a video interview on the site, Little Singer Language Arts Teacher Albert Brent Chase speaks about Diné eclipse knowledge.

“Our tradition as Diné is when our moon dies, we sit in reverence in the midst of the hogan here,” Chase said. “Only the light from the chimney will show somewhere on the walls of our hogan. And it’s a very faded light. Until that light comes back, we know that our grandmother the moon has revived, renewed its life. So everything outside — the nocturnal animal —renew their whole being through this whole process of the eclipse of the moon.

“We sit in prayer. We don’t eat, we don’t drink. We don’t even swallow anything during that time.And we sit and sing certain songs pertaining to that, prayers pertaining to that.”

While Chase was critical of people outside of Navajo culture choosing to celebrate the eclipses with big viewing parties, Maryboy doesn’t see the parties as disrespectful, but a different kind of respect.

“Today, it’s up to the families and its up to the individuals (how to celebrate.)” Maryboy said. “Whatever they do, we respect them, because they all have their own ways of reverence for this idea of the renewal of life.”



“I know a lot of scientists, they say, ‘those poor Navajos, they can’t look at the eclipse. But today, everybody has their own way of doing things. We have glasses that have been developed that people long ago didn’t have. Navajos already knew that you couldn’t look at the sun during the eclipse because it would hurt your eyes.”

Like the Navajo, the Ute Indians do not look at eclipses, while it is not taboo for the Hopi.

One thing agreed upon by all cultures is to not look directly into the sun, as it can cause damage to the eye. Regular sunglasses don’t work, either. Specially certified viewing glasses can be found at some museums, schools and libraries.