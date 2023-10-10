Prescribed burning planned within the Hop-Cot and Coyote West burn
WHITERIVER, Ariz. — The Bureau of Indian Affairs Fort Apache Agency Fire Management in coordination with the White Mountain Apache Tribe are planning to conduct prescribed burning within the Hop-Cot and Coyote West burn units Oct. 10. If conditions are favorable, active ignitions will continue for several days.
The Hop-Cot burn unit is located approximately 8 miles southwest of Show Low and just west of Forestdale. The burn unit is 5,451 acres and active ignition will take several days.
The Coyote West burn unit is located approximately seven miles southwest of Hondah. The burn unit is 1,499 acres and active ignition will take several days.
Prescribed fire is an important tool to reduce unnatural vegetation fuel loading and restore natural fire regimes, which helps communities live more safely with fire. The late fall prescribed burning conditions are designed to have low to moderate fire intensity which produces beneficial post-fire effects.
Prescribed burning activity is dependent upon the availability of fire personnel, weather conditions, fuel moisture levels and smoke management. Fire personnel are scouting other potential burn units in the upcoming weeks to identify which areas they will begin treatment.
Nearby residents should expect smoke in the vicinity. Drivers should pay extra attention while traveling through Highway 60 and Highway 73. Officials expect smoke to dissipate quickly during burn days, but some smoke could linger in valley bottoms and drainages for short durations.
If you have any questions regarding our upcoming prescribed burning efforts, you can call Candy Lupe, Public Information Officer at (928) 338-5425.
