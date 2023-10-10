Indigenous Farmer’s Market brings fall flavors

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Harvest Festival and Indigenous Farmers Market took place the first day of fall, Sept. 23, at the Museum of Northern Arizona's Colton Community Garden in Flagstaff.

That morning's rain made way for a beautiful backdrop of the peaks shrouded by clouds. The chilly weather brought forth the feeling of the new season.

The bright flowers for purchase juxtaposed the gray skies. Families stayed warm with Navajo tea tastings and personal pizzas with fresh garden vegetablse made in the pueblo oven on site.

There are no booth fees or percentages taken from the vendors at this market, so every dollar goes back to the farmer. Indigenous vendors are especially sought out for the event, which is in its third year.

From Big Fields

Ch’ishie Farms is the largest vendor at the market, and has had a stand there since the event’s inception in 2021. Tyrone Thompson said the Indigenous Farmer's Market is one of their most lucrative events of the year.

“It went really well, it's one of our better markets so-to-speak for the year,” Thompson said in a phone call a few days after. “We do pretty well at that market.”

It took two ladies to carry one of Ch’ishie Farms' giant squashes back to the car. Corn, garlic and Navajo tea bundles also hung down from Thompson's stand.

“At Ch’ishie Farms we have our home garden, we collect rain water and we use our gray water for our gardens and we've kind of built a small food forest around our area with numerous hoop houses, geodescic domes, solar greenhouse,” Thompson said of the Leupp farm. “Then we go to the large farms. We farm near Grand Falls, adjacent to the Colorado River. That's where those big 'ol squash come from, and our corn. That's where our large-scale crops come from.”

Thompson utilizes the diversity of different environments across the Reservation.

“Those seeds — the corn and the squash and the melon are adapted to the [Grand Falls] region so it's a lot easier to grow them outside with the water off of the river,” Thompson said. “However, the other types of vegetables like tomatoes, chiles and what have you, need a little bit more protection so that's kind of why we got into the business of building hoophouses.”

Ch’ishie Farms has built nearly 100 hoophouses across the Reservation with different partners, allowing the farms in drier areas of the Reservation to produce more.

“It allows us to enable our famers and gardners to be able to protect some of their different vegetables and varieties of different vegetables,” Thompson said. “So we cover a lot of growth during the winter and then cover them with plastic for shade … it really builds their capacity to be able to cover a wider variery of vegetables rather than just the traditional crops that are normally built out here.”

Thompson attributes a lot of Ch’ishie Farm's success to those sister farms.

“I think part of our success is probably due to our agricultural co-op as well,” he said. “We've been able to gather folks as a cooperative so some of the vegetables that we have out there like the potatoes and beans were grown out of Dilkon out of one of our sister farms. It enables us to be able to produce more for the supply and demand, so to speak.”

Farming is closer-to-home too for the Thompson family with Thompson's wife Felicia and their six children all involved. There are three girls and three boys — two adopted — ages 2, 3, 6, 10, 11 and 12.

“It's a full house, it's fun,” Thompson said. “We try to involve them as much as possible, without overworking them, of course. For children it's special for them to plant. Being young, the plants just really grow for kids, as they're innocent, so to speak. So they do help a lot with the planting. I do like for them to engage and then for the culinary arts we try to engage them in cooking and utilizing our traditional foods and knowing where it comes from.”

Thompson also helps at his children's schools, working with their on-site farms and doing farm-to-table, farm-to-school. In addition, he partners with Colton Garden to consult with Flagstaff area schools, including Kinlani dormitory, and teaches students the ins and outs of gardening.

Thompson, who was born in Leupp and then lived “all over,” got into gardening in the early 2000s working with his late mentor, making healing gardens at schools and hospitals inluding Tuba City.

To Small Seeds

Shonri Begay, the owner of Three Sisters Bean Farm, was also in attendance at the Harvest Festival and Indigenous Farmers Market Sept. 23.

The name of her farm comes from the Native American tradition of planting corn, beans and squash together, known as the “Three Sisters.”

This trio of plants thrives together, much like three inseparable sisters.

“We just started our bean farm this past season,” Begay said, pointing to the $5 seed packets from their first harvest from a few weeks ago.

Glass cups with flower patterns show the varieties that hide in the packets, including Blue Tepary, Hopi Black Beans, Hopi Purple String, Zuni and Orca – black and white seeds that resemble tiny killer whales.

“All of these are Indigenous varieties,” Begay said. “We're trying to grow heirloom varieties that you can't find anywhere else, and also grow out our seed stock to keep these varieties alive.”

The farm is in Doney Park, in east Flagstaff.

“They're not common in the stores, but they're common to native tribes around here,” Begay said. “I'm Navajo and i'm also Tohono O’odham. The teparies come from Tohono O’odham. So those are really special to us.”

This is Begay's first time showcasing the beans, and she was testing the water at the Farmer's Market. Besides beans, she also made cookies, apple rings, and salves special for the event. She also sold Native seed coloring books for kids.

“I'm hoping to turn the bean farm into a business, and we have some perspective buyers just for this season but next season hopefully we'll have enough to start selling to the [general] public. ”

For now, both Begay and Thompson are slowing down with the changing of the seasons.

“At this point, the big fields are kind of going dormant, everything's kind of cold, dying off, its the last pickings of crops,” Thompson said.