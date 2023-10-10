Around Winslow: Week of Oct. 11

Cook Book Club every Monday

There is a cook book club 6 p.m. at the Girl Scout House at the corner of Loy Engelhardt Way and North Colorado Way.

Tai Chi for arthritis and fall prevention

NACOG Aging is hosting a Tai Chi class at 11 a.m. every Monday at the Girl Scout House at the corner of Loy Engelhardt Way & N Colorado Ave. The program is free.

Trunk or Treat at North Country HealthCare

North Country HealthCare is having a trunk or treat event Oct. 27 from 4 - 6 p.m. at 620 W. Lee Street.

Food Box Distribution

There is a food box distribution every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Winslow Council On Aging Active Adult Community Center 212 E 2nd St. Winslow.

Winslow Public Library story time

The Winslow Public Library offers a pre-k story time every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for infants to age 5.

Soroptimist International

The group meets the first Thursday at 6 p.m., and the third thursday at noon At Bojo’s Grill & Sports Club at 117 W 2nd St. For more information call Mary Ann Smith at (928) 587-0152

Farmers Market

Mother Road Farmers Market is from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Eagle Pavilion Park in Winslow. For more info contact Laurie Lashomb at (928) 587-0098.

STEAM After School

Winslow Public Library offers an opportunity to learn and expore STEAM concepts for students every Friday at 1:30 p.m. Supported by the Arizona State Library.

Good Morning Winslow

Good Morning Winslow, an opportunity for the Winslow business community to connect, is held on the first Wednesday of every month from 7 - 8 a.m. at 523 W. Second St.

Winslow Rotary Club

Meets every Wednesday at Noon at Bojo’s Bar & Grill in Winslow.

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@nhonews.