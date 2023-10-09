Big Water Bakery brings a taste of Navajo to Flagstaff

The Navajo-Hopi Observer caught up with Cymbre Lauing, owner of Big Water Bakery.

Lauing grew up in Big Corn, Ariz., on the Reservation, but has lived in Flagstaff for 15 years, where she now makes fresh custom cakes, pies and confections.

Lauing’s booth at the Indigenous Farmer’s Market Sept.23 — where she returned to sell for the third year — was bustling with customers wanting to try her famous pumpking rolls and blue corn cookies.

Can you explain where the name Big Water Bakery comes from?

Our first clan (and our mother's clan) is Totsohnii, or Big Water Clan, and I liked how much it made sense to call my business that since I take pride in my cultural identity and heritage. The credit actually goes to my sister.

When did you start this business and why did you want to start it?

I started baking items to sell back when I was a kid, and back then I didn't really see it as a legit "business," it was just another way I could think of to make extra money for my family. Me and my siblings would walk around the neighborhoods or put up a sign nearby and sell pies out of our house on weekends. From those early school-fundraising days I knew that people liked to buy things from kids, and they never believed I made the pies until I got older. Over the years as I experimented more with recipes and got more creative with designs, I felt like it was something I wanted to continue to do more frequently. I was also continuing to get baking requests from family members, friends, and coworkers, and when I would set up at these various flea markets, they always enjoyed what I made.

I remember my mom and grandma having side jobs and businesses to help provide for the family, and they always made beautiful clothes and rugs that people enjoyed, so that marketable skill perspective was very natural to me.

How long have you been baking for?

I've been cooking and baking pretty much my whole life, at first out of necessity to learn to feed my family like my mom and grandma did, and after a while it became my responsibility as the oldest to do so as well. When I felt more confident in my base cooking/baking skills, that's when I started to experiment and use my family and friends as guinea pigs. I do like a challenge, so sometimes they would ask about something I've never made but always wanted to try, or I'd see something on TV or online that I'd want to try and let their empty plates tell me the results.

What are your favorite items to bake? Which are the hardest items?

My favorite thing to make has always been pie because that's one of the first things I learned, and my mom has an awesome apple pie recipe that I still use to this day. Another favorite, especially around this time of year, is the pumpkin roll; it seems complicated, but it honestly just needs a bit of patience.

I will say that I really hate working with fondant. It does not taste good and can make a cake look super fancy but ultimately inedible, as I've seen most people just peel it off to eat the cake underneath. I love making cakes, but I've had to look for other decorating options than fondant if someone wants it to be spiffier.

Do any of your items/ cooking styles have connections to your culture(s)?

Yes, a lot of my basic skills are what I've learned from my mom and from observing my aunts during ceremonies. I'm always asking how to do certain things or why they have to be a certain way, so that I'm staying true to the intent and function of whatever I'm preparing. Even if it's not necessarily a traditionally Navajo food, I know a big part of my thoughts goes into making it, as well as time and skill. It's almost meditative for me, because even though I'm following a recipe for the same thing, it's not always going to turn out the same. I adapt to how it's going to work out the best.

A lot of what I make is adjusted to the consumer too. For example, my family is diabetic (which is ironic that I'm a baker) so I adapted all my recipes to enhance certain flavors without relying on a ton of sugar. The blue corn cookie recipe I created uses no sugar at all, just honey or fruit jam.

Do you do anything else for work?

Yes, I work full time as a program supervisor at a local non-profit for family services called CPLC Parenting Arizona. I also have other side jobs that include sewing/tailoring, writing and Latin dance instruction.

Are you planning on growing your business? Where do you see it in 5 years?

I have thought about opening up a storefront at some point, but I've been focused on my main job and finishing school. There are always new opportunities for growth though, so that may change. For the past 12 years it's been just me as the sole baker and "employee" staying up through the night in my home kitchen to make the inventory for these events, so the sales have been very sporadic, but I'm wanting to learn more about the business management side to handle things more sustainably. Hopefully in 5 years I'll have a bigger place with room for a double oven or an industrial stand mixer.

Anything else you’d like to add?

I appreciate the community's support of Indigenous-owned businesses, please continue to seek out queer and BIPOC entrepreneurs. Ahehee'.

Connect at facebook.com/BigWaterBakery.