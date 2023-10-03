President Nygren approves budget of $258 mil for FY 2024

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren today signed the FY 2024 Navajo Nation general fund budget of $258,023,423 into law.

“This (budget) will provide essential and necessary services to our Diné for this coming fiscal year,” Nygren wrote to Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley.

The overall comprehensive budget signed into law includes general fund budgets, trust funds and other non-operational funds for the Executive Branch, Judicial Branch, Legislative Branch, and fixed costs totaling approximately $2.368 billion for FY 2024. The new fiscal year starts on Oct. 1 for Navajo Nation programs under the comprehensive budget.

Elders and youth programs received additional funding for supplies, repairs and maintenance of senior centers and Head State centers. More funding was added to the Navajo school clothing and youth programs.

The budget was approved as part of the 2024 Comprehensive Budget approved by the 25th Navajo Nation Council on Sept. 6.

President Nygren noted that on top of the 2024 planning base amounts, additional funding was given to the Division of Community Development, Division of Public Safety, Division of Natural Resources and the Navajo Nation Environmental Protection Agency.

Funding was provided to re-establish the Solid Waste Management Department. Money was provided for one-time chapter utility payments, scholarships and veterans’ awards and events.

“This budget includes a 4% general wage adjustment and step increases for our Nation’s employees. They are the cornerstone of our operations.”

In his letter, Nygren expressed appreciation to the members of the council and all executive branch divisions for the four months of work it took to arrive at next year’s budget.

“Thank you to the members of the 25th Navajo Nation Council,” Nygren said. “My sincere appreciation goes to each of the departments and programs involved in preparation of their respective budgets. Each solidifies goals and objectives to serve our people in every aspect.”

Information from the Office of the Navajo Nation President