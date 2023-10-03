Navajo Tribal Parks will be closed during the solar eclipse
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Tribal Parks have announced they will be closed Oct. 14 for the annual solar eclipse.
A solar eclipse will be visible across most of the U.S., including eight states from Oregon to Texas, but you won’t be able to see it from a few key places after all.
All Navajo Tribal Parks will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. MDT because of the Navajo cultural beliefs surrounding the event. This includes Monument Valley Tribal Park, Four Corners Monument Navajo Tribal Park and parts of the Tséyi’ Diné Heritage Area in Canyon de Chelly National Monument. Local businesses may also be closed.
A solar eclipse occurs when the moon is positioned between the Earth and the sun, casting a shadow over the Earth. Because of the moon’s slightly elliptical orbit around Earth, at two points each month it is farthest and closest to Earth, making it appear slightly smaller and slightly larger than average in the sky.
During an annular solar eclipse the moon will look relatively small and only over about 90% of the sun’s disk, leaving a thin outer ring often called a “ring of fire.”
In Navajo culture, an eclipse is a new beginning. The Navajo word for a solar eclipse jóhonaa’éí daaztsą́ means “the death of the sun” according to Navajo traditional teachings. During a solar eclipse, many Navajo people will remain inside, fasting and praying. When the sun returns, it’s considered a new birth and a recognized time to make resolutions.
- Gov. Hobbs vows to keep Grand Canyon open if government shuts down
- Hundreds left homeless after Tucson recovery center closed
- New Miss Navajo visits Western Agency Chapters
- Standin’ on the Corner festival returns to Winslow this weekend
- Suspect and officer injured in shooting on Hopi reservation Saturday night
- Saying goodbye: season 3 will be final season of “Reservation Dogs”
- Conviction in murder of Navajo woman Jamie Yazzie
- Nygren reveals $55 mil for Diné homeowners
- Museum of Northern Arizona: “Moving from Appropriation to Authenticity”
- Deputy saves a child being trafficked in Navajo County
- 75th annual Navajo Nation Fair doesn’t disappoint
- Young Navajo director making a name for himself at national festivals
- Saying goodbye: season 3 will be final season of “Reservation Dogs”
- Deputy saves a child being trafficked in Navajo County
- Nygren reveals $55 mil for Diné homeowners
- Gov. Hobbs vows to keep Grand Canyon open if government shuts down
- Indigenous fashion celebrated at Santa Fe Indian Market
- An electrifying mutual aid project helping 13,000 on Navajo Nation get power
- Arizona Senate to sue Biden over creation of Grand Canyon monument
- Miss Navajo Nation Pageant honors tradition of sheep butchering contest
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: