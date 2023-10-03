Holbrook Special Olympics team brings home gold
Originally Published: October 3, 2023 7 a.m.
Holbrook Special Olympics team brought home two golds, two silvers and four bronze medals this week. The team is coached by Linda Gibson McMahon. (Photo/HUSD)
