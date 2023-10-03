Holbrook second in region
HOLBROOK, Ariz. — After a rocky 0-3 start in non-regional action, the Holbrook Roadrunners High School Football team ripped off three straight wins in 2A Little Colorado Region action. The three wins gave the Roadrunners a perfect, 3-0 regional record, and second place in the region standings.
The first Holbrook win was over Valley, a 44-0 blowout at home Sept. 18. Four days later, at home, the Roadrunners posted an impressive 55-6 win over Many Farms. Sophomore quarterback Darren Justman completed 8-of-10 passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Mason Archunde hauled in three of those passes to account for 60 yards of the offense.
Their third regional win was over Greyhills Academy, an easy 49-0 victory, on the road Sept.28.
In earlier action this season, their first game of the season was with Page, which they lost by a single point, 28-29, on the road, Aug. 25. The second game was a home game with Winslow, a larger 3A school. The final score was 6-36 for the visitors. A road game with St. Johns on Sept. 8, accounted for the third loss, with a 16-25 score.
Next up for the Roadrunners is a 2A Region game at home Oct. 6, with the Hopi Bruins (2-0 in the region). Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
