Greyhills falls to Roadrunners

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — The Greyhills Academy football team has six games under the belt this season, and has yet to post a win.

The team played Holbrook Sept. 28, falling to the Roadrunners 48-0.

Their season started against Hopi High School Aug. 18 in a 2A Little Colorado game. The Bruins blanked the Knights, 60-0.

They then played three non-regional games with Globe, Glendale Prep and St. John Paul, moving their record to 0-5.

On Sept. 14, the Knights faced Red Mesa, in a 2A Region contest on the road. The Knights scored their first points of the season, in the 48-8 loss. They then played a home regional matchup against Holbrook, with a 0-49 final score.

Next up is a regional contest with Many Farms at home Oct. 6. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.