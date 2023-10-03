Around the Rez: Week of Oct. 4

110th Northern Navajo Fair Oct. 5-8

The Northern Navajo Fair is the oldest and most traditional fair. Celebrate this year’s harvest with a community celebration in Shiprock, N.M. Theme is Dine Bidzil - Navajo Strong

Oct. 5, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Youth day with live music, raffle

Oct. 5, 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Elder Fest - Free lunch and t-shirt, speaker, activities, prizes, entertainment

Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. - Master’s Rodeo

Oct. 6 at 8 a.m. - Jr. Rodeo

Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. - Pow Wow with grand entry, dance and drum contest

Oct. 7 at 8 a.m. - Parade starts

Oct. 8, 12 to 8 p.m. - Legends concert with hosts Billy Crawley & Good ‘Ole Boys, Apache Spirit, Fenders II, Aces Wild, Hopi Clansman & more

Missions 86th year celebration Oct. 7

Across Nations, a Native Christian ministry, celebrates its 86th anniversary with live music, speeches and a media center dedication. NA campus is one mile east of the Arizona/ New Mexico state line on highway 264. For more information call (505) 371-5587.

Youth Running Camp Oct. 8-12

Canyon de Chelly National Monument is pleased to announce a fall Youth Running Camp. The camp will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Oct. 8-12. Youth ages 12-18 can register, and the camp will accept a maximum of 15 youth to participate. Applications are available at the Canyon de Chelly Welcome Center and Chinle Diné Youth office. Applications due Oct. 5. For more info call 928-674-5500, or email Jyazzie@NPS.gov.

Native pastor's conference Oct. 21

A Native pastor’s conference takes place Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Winslow First Baptist Church, 411 N. Warren Ave. Lunch will be served. The focus of the conference is equipping the Christian churches through discipleship and pastoral training. More information is available from RC Begay at 928-613-8536.The event is sponsored by Winslow Multiple Church of the Coalition of Indigenous Churches of Dilkon.

Tuuvi Gathering Oct. 21-22

Tuuvi Gathering will have 200+ arts and crafts vendors and 19 food vendors, social dances each day and live Tuuvi concert series at Moenkopi Legacy Inn & Suites. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Free admission, free parking.

Tombstone Native American Festival Oct. 28

The Tombstone Native American Festival will have world-class entertainers, musicians, dancers, performers, veddors, a parade, food and more. Performances will be at the Discover Tombstone Field at 7th and Allen in Tombstone. There is a $5 admission, with those under 12 free. More information available by calling (520) 508-1623.

Restoring Ancestral Winds Nov. 2

Safety in Our Community, Restoring Ancestral Winds Annual Conference on domestic violence. Free. At University of Utah. Free confer

Rug Weaving Workshop

The Tsé Bii’ Ndzisgai Community Center hosts a rug weaving workshop on Mondays and Tuesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. (MDT). For more information (928) 981-0141 or mvcc@navajohopisolidarity.org.

HSAPC in Person Meetings

12-step support meetings at HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention Center. Every Mon., Tues., Wed. and Fri. at 12 p.m. More info: (928) 734-0300.

Navajo Bingo Fridays

WIHCC Navajo Bingo 2nd and 4th Fridays 11 a.m. Hozhoogo Iina Wellness Center. More info: (928) 288-9208.

